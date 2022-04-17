KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 3: Hindi version nears Rs 150 cr mark

Kannada superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is having a record-smashing weekend at the box office. The Hindi-dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days. The film will cross the Rs 150 crore mark during the weekend.

KGF Chapter 2 had recorded the biggest Day 1 ever at the domestic box office. Yash's film had collected Rs 53.95 crore on Day 1. It managed to surpass the Day 1 gross collections of Hritik-Tiger starrer 'War' (Rs 51.60 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan, (Rs 50.75 crore).

The Hindi-version of KGF Chapter 2 had minted Rs 46.97 crore on Friday, taking its overall domestic gross to over Rs 100 crore.

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 3

KGF Chapter 2's record-smashing run continued on the third day of its release. According to box office analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is now set for a record-breaking weekend at the box office. He added that the film is "SUPER-SOLID" in metros and is "ROCKING" in mass circuits. Hindi-version KGF Chapter 2 minted Rs 42.90 crore on Saturday, taking its lifetime gross to Rs 143.64 crore. The film will cross the Rs 150-crore mark on Sunday.

"#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ? 143.64 cr. #India biz," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dy1XPOqtQn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2022

About KGF Chapter 2

KGF-Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. This film, directed by Prashanth Neel, it is a multilingual release. KGF Chapter 2 is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

This is a period action film and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. Besides Yash, KGF-Chapter 2 stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srindhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in significant roles.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 2: Hindi version crosses Rs 100 crore-mark

