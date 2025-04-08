'L2: Empuraan' box office collection day 12: Mohanlal's film crosses ₹100 crore in India, will it breach Manjummel Boys' lifetime biz?

Mohanlal's latest film L2: Empuraan has had a wonderful run at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has managed to cross the ₹100 crore at the domestic box office within 12 days of its release.

The film's robust performance includes a ₹98.35 crore collection from the first 11 days, followed by an additional ₹1.75 crore on its twelfth day, covering all language versions. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹100.10 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

On April 7, 2025, Empuraan exhibited varying occupancy rates across its Malayalam and Tamil versions. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 16.30 per cent, with night shows experiencing the highest occupancy at 21.83 per cent.

Conversely, the Tamil version displayed an overall occupancy of 11.45 per cent, reaching its peak during the afternoon sessions at 14.39 per cent. Moreover, Empuraan is among the three films to have crossed the ₹80 crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Empuraan raked in around ₹82 crore within 12 days at the Kerala box office, joining the likes of Tovino Thomas-led 2018 (₹89.5 crore) and Mohanlal's Pulimurugan (₹85 crore).

With this, the film is now eyeing the total India box office collections of the 2024 blockbuster film Manjummel Boys. Manjummel Boys made a total of ₹141.61 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office. Globally, Empuraan has managed to cross the lifetime business of Manjummel Boys.

At the worldwide box office, Empuraan breached the ₹250 crore milestone within 10 days of its release. Manjummel Boys, on the other hand, raked in a total of ₹240.5 crore globally.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, Empuraan is the second instalment of the Lucifer trilogy. Empuraan focuses on Stephen Nedumpally, who leads a double life as Khureshi Ab'raam, the enigmatic leader of a global crime syndicate.

The film features an ensemble cast including the likes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, and Tovino Thomas. L2: Empuraan released in theatres worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu on March 27 this year.