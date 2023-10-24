'Leo' vs 'Jailer' TN box office: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer's 5-day collection far behind Rajinikanth's film, claims analyst

'Leo' vs 'Jailer' box office earnings: Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller film Leo is far behind Rajinikanth's Jailer at the Tamil Nadu box office in terms of net box office collections in the southern state. The film's first five days' collections are far lower than the collections of Thalaivar's latest blockbuster film during the same period, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Leo made Rs 78.98 crore in terms of net box office collections in Tamil Nadu whereas Jailer had made Rs 122.83 crore during the same period, Vijayabalan said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Leo made around Rs 27.63 crore on its day 1, Rs 15.95 crore on its day 2, Rs 13.32 crore on its day 3, Rs 12.79 crore on its day 4, and Rs 9.51 crore on its day 5, Vijayabalan further said. Jailer, according to him, made Rs 29.46 crore on its day 1, Rs 20.25 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.38 crore on its day 3, Rs 31.04 crore on its day 4, and Rs 15.70 crore on its day 5.

"Leo TN Box Office: Joseph Vijay's Leo crosses Rs 75 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office in its 5 days of run. Whereas Jailer made Rs 122.83 crore in the same time frame," he wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

#Leo TN Box Office



Joseph Vijay's Leo crosses ₹75 cr mark at the Tamil Nadu Box Office in its 5 days of run. Where as Jailer made ₹ 122.83 cr in the same time frame.



Jailer:

Day 1 - ₹ 29.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 20.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 26.38 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 31.04 cr

Day 5… pic.twitter.com/TwypeJUev0 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 24, 2023

Leo box office collection day 6 update

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film Leo is cruising towards the Rs 250 crore mark in India on the sixth day of its release. The film made Rs 64.80 crore on its first day, Rs 35.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 39.80 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 41.55 crore on its first Sunday, roughly Rs 35.19 crore on its first Monday, and will likely earn around Rs 28 crore on its first Tuesday. Leo is estimated to earn around Rs 244.59 crore on its first Tuesday, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Jailer lifetime earnings, release date, ratings, OTT details

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer had made a total of Rs 344.50 crore in its lifetime at the India box office. Of this, the film earned around Rs 264.82 crore from Tamil box office.

Jailer was released in theatres worldwide on August 9 this year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Rajinikanth's film has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10 and an audience score of 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT.

Leo story, Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) connect

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is an homage to the 2005 film A History of Violence. The film focuses on Parthiban 'Parthi' Das, a docile cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of violence.

The act also puts him and his familly on the target of a drug cartel which claims that Das was once a part of them. The challenges faced by Das while protecting himself and his family form the crux of the story.

The film also has a connection with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) of films. Leo features significant characters from Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous movies Vikram and Kaithi. The film features Rolex from Vikram, played effortlessly by Suriya.

Leo actors, release date

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Madonna Sebastian in key roles. Leo also marks the debut of Sanjay Dutt in the Tamil film industry. The action-thriller was released in theatres worldwide on October 19.

It clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost in Karnataka on October 19. The film also clashed with Tiger Shroff's latest film Ganapath on October 20.

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's film mints Rs 200 cr in India, cruising towards Rs 250 cr-mark

Also Watch: ISRO's remarkable post-Chandrayaan-3 endeavours: Take a look at numerous missions that Indian space agency undertook after lunar-landing

Also Read: World Cup 2023: 'Gobbling 8 kg of mutton every day,' Wasim Akram slams Pakistan's shock loss to Afghanistan