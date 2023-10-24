'Leo' box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's film mints Rs 200 cr in India, cruising towards Rs 250 cr-mark

'Leo' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller film Leo has set the box office on fire ever since it released on October 19. Within five days of its release, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore in India. Thalapathy Vijay's latest film made Rs 64.80 crore on its first day, Rs 35.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 39.80 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 41.55 crore on its first Sunday, and is estimated to have made around Rs 35 crore on its first Monday, taking its total collections to Rs 216.40 crore.

The film had an overall 72.92 per cent occupancy across its Tamil shows on Monday, followed by Telugu (40.65 per cent) and Hindi (12.55 per cent) respectively, as per Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. Leo is smoothly cruising towards the Rs 250 crore mark as the film will likely earn around Rs 30.63 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total collections to Rs 247.22 crore, Sacnilk further said.

Meanwhile, Leo has beaten Martin Scorsese's latest film Killers of the Flower Moon in terms of collections at the worldwide box office. While Killers of the Flower Moon made $44 million as of weekend, Leo is estimated to have made around $48.5 million during the same time, according to Comscore.

In the US, Leo has crossed the $4 million mark at the box office within 5 days of its release, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film premiered at $1.86 million and went onto make around $672,000 on its first day, $684,000 on its second day, $786,000 on its third day, $319,000 on its fourth day, and $65,000 as of 10:15 pm EST on its fifth day, taking the film's total collection in the States to $4.46 million.

A homage to the 2005 David Cronenberg-directorial A History of Violence, Leo focuses on a mild-mannered cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of violence and becomes the target of a drug cartel that believes that he was once a part of them.

Leo is the second collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 blockbuster film Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also marks Sanjay Dutt's inroads into the Tamil film industry.

It also has a Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) connect as several characters from Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous films Vikram and Kaithi also appear in the film including Suriya's Rolex from Vikram.

The film's cast roster includes Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Priya Anand, and Matthew Thomas. Leo was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada in 2D and IMAX formats.

