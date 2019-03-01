Luka Chuppi: Box Office Prediction, Songs, Trailer, Cast

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan starrer romantic comedy Luka Chuppi has hit the screens this Friday. Luka Chuppi which is based on the concept of live-in relationship has created significant buzz after its trailer got launched on January 23.

Luka Chuppi is produced by Dinesh Vijan, whose last movie Stree was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2018. It had done extremely well at the box office as well. Vijan has also produced Hindi Medium, Badlapur, Finding Fanny, Go Goa Gone and Being Cyrus among others.

Box office prediction: Luka Chupi has received positive reviews from critics. Business analyst Taran Adarsh has given Lukka Chuppi 3.5 stars and has lauded the film's music, script and the star cast.

#OneWordReview…#LukaChuppi: WINNER. Rating: » A situational comedy with a message... Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment... Superb climax... Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

Reports suggest that Luka Chuppi has opened on a decent note with occupancy rate being pegged at a steady 25%. It is likely the film will earn in the range of Rs 5-7 crore on Day 1. The film opened in over 2000 screens in India alone. The film's earnings are likely to pick up in the weekend.

Soundtrack: The album of Luka Chuppi has total 5 songs. The film's entire soundtrack has no original song. All the songs are remixes. However, the songs of the film have become a rage. The two Punjabi tracks - 'Poster lagwa do' and 'Photo Song' have so far got 20 million and 30 million views, respectively, on YouTube. Another son 'Duniya' - a romantic number - is also gaining popularity.

Cast: The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Kartik's delivered one of the biggest hits of 2018 - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), while Kriti's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' was appreciated both by the critics and the masses. Apart from the two, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana as Kartik Aryan's best friend in the movie; Vinay Pathak as Kriti Sanon's father; Atul Srivastav and Alka Amin as Kartik's father and mother.

