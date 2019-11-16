Marjaavaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra starrer earns Rs 7 crore on its first day

Marjaavaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan did decent business on its day at the ticket window. Despite mixed reviews, the revenge drama did a likely business of Rs 6.5-7 crore nett on its release day, Boxofficeindia reported. Marjaavaan did well in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nizam and CP Berar, however, it was not received well at the big multiplexes and metros, the report added.

The film is unlikely to do bumper business on Saturday. The report further said that, Marjaavaan is expected to earn Rs 15 crore across the country in its initial three days. Even though the weekend is likely to be flat in terms of earnings for the film, it is expected to earn at least Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Marjaavan which logged respectable opening on its release day is likely to witness a growth over the weekend. The movie earned Rs 7.03 crore on Friday.

"#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ? 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz," he tweeted.

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, "Marjaavaan" is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The movie is a revenge saga starring Tara Sutaria as the female lead. She plays a mute girl in the film.

