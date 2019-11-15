Bala box office collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana film set to cross Rs 100 crore in first week

Bala box office collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana is going great at the ticket window is likely to cross Rs 100-crore mark in its first week. The film is sustaining well since its release on November 8 and the actor's biggest opener to date.

The comedy flick opened with Rs 10.15 crore on Friday, earning Rs 15.73 crore and Rs 18.07 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film raked in Rs 8.26 crore on Monday and Rs 9.52 crore, on Tuesday on account of Guru Purab holiday.

The film earned Rs 5.20 crore on Wednesday and is sustaining well. With this, Bala has so far earned Rs 66.93 crore and is eyeing better numbers on the upcoming weekend.

Bala has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising the 35-year-old actor for his performance. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both of them has worked previously with Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Vicky Donor (2012). Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a Kanpur man who is suffering from premature baldness.

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews, told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas. With this, Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date.

