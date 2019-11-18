Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth, Riteish's film performs well on weekend

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's latest film Marjaavaan has performed well over the weekend and witnessed a healthy collection. Marjaavaan's box office collection on its opening day was Rs 7.03 crore, following which it earned Rs 7 crore on Saturday. As per initial reports, the movie has seen a 35 per cent jump in its collections on Sunday.

Marjaavaan's box office collection on Sunday is expected to be Rs 9.5-10 crore. The film is likely to have made Rs 23.50 crore over the weekend, which is a healthy collection for a movie with no big names attached to it.

Marjaavaan's jump on Sunday is one of the highest this year. Another film that saw a similar surge in its box office collections was Total Dhamaal that saw a huge jump of 40 per cent on Sunday. The real test of the film depends on how well it holds over the weekdays.

The Sidharth Malhotra film's performance is commendable since it is pitted against Ayushmann Khurrana's latest hit film, Bala. The film has also been panned by critics and has garnered mostly negative reactions. Moreover, piracy site TamilRockers leaked the movie online. That is also likely to have an impact on the box office collections of Marjaavaan.

Marjaavaan stars Sidharth Malhotra as Raghu and Tara Sutaria as Zoya. Riteish Deshmukh portrays the role of Vishnu, a vertically challenged man who is the antagonist of the story. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar.

