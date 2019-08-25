Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's film likely to make Rs 150 crore today

Akshay Kumar's latest film Mission Mangal is ruling at the box office. The film has shown a big growth on its tenth day (Saturday). This multi-starred space drama film has earned Rs 135.99 crore and as per early estimates, the box office collection of Mission Mangal on Saturday has been recorded between Rs 12-15 crore, taking the overall earnings to Rs 147 crore. The film is now all set to cross 150 crore mark by the end of the day.

The festival of Janmashtami could be one of the reasons behind the huge spike in Mission Mangal's earning. Mission Mangal, which depicts the success story of India's ambitious Mars mission, Mangalyaan, took off with a splendid opening day due to Independence Day and the subsequent extended weekend. The film earned Rs 29.16 crore on Day 1 and Rs 97.56 crore on its opening weekend. Furthermore, the film has become one of Akshay Kumar's highest grossers, joining superhits like 2.0 and the recent release, Kesari. Mission Mangal has also become Akshay Kumar's 10th consecutive blockbuster. Starting from Airlift (2016), till Mission Mangal (2019), the actor has not given a single flop in the last three years.

Mission Mangal box office collection so far:

Opening day--Rs 29.16

End of opening weekend--Rs 97.56

End of Week 1--Rs 128.16

Total collection--Rs 135.99

The Jagan Shakti-directed movie, touted as India's first space film, follows the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The film features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. Mission Mangal revolves around the women-dominated team of scientists and the efforts and obstacles they braved to make India the first country to reach Mars on its maiden attempt. In the film Akshay Kumar plays the role of the mission's director while Vidya Balan plays the project director. Akshay and Vidya are assigned a team of junior scientists, played by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Also read: Mission Mangal box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film earns Rs 136 crore

Also read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's film inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark