Mission Mangal box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film earns Rs 136 crore

Mission Mangal box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is proving to be a juggernaut at the ticket window. The film has already raked in Rs 135.99 crore at the box office and is inching closer towards the Rs 150-crore mark in India.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal witnesses growth on [second] Fri... Got a boost due to #Janmashtami festivities... Will hit ? 150 cr + cross *lifetime biz* of #Kesari *this weekend* [Akshay Kumar's second highest grossing film]... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr. Total: ? 135.99 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal witnesses growth on [second] Fri... Got a boost due to #Janmashtami festivities... Will hit â¹ 150 cr + cross *lifetime biz* of #Kesari *this weekend* [Akshay Kumar's second highest grossing film]... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr. Total: â¹ 135.99 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2019

Also Read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's film inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark

Akshay Kumar's highest grossing films...1. #2Point0 [#Hindi] 2. #Kesari 3. #MissionMangal. #MissionMangal will stake claim on No 2 position *this weekend*... Will #MissionMangal dethrone #2Point0 [#Hindi] from No 1 spot, only time will tell. India biz," he also shared.

The film has already entered the Rs 100-crore club within five days of its release on August 15 (Independence Day) and is now eyeing to cross Rs 150-crore mark.

Taapsee Pannu who also stars in Mission Mangal recently said in an interview that films with heavy content are also proving to be big openers besides commercial movies.

Also Read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film is unstoppable; makes Rs 121.23 crore

"We have always been seeing thunderous openings for movies that only had pure commercial masala elements but this is like a big step towards the direction where films that are heavy on content are also making a big opening. Of course, it has to be with the right names attached to it. For me also, it's a huge opening. It's the biggest opening for all of us, be it Akshay sir, Vidya, me, Sonakshi, Nithya, Kirti or Sharman. That makes it special and we are very proud of it," she told a website.

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another from finances, weather and even personal challenges of the scientists to achieve this momentous feat.

The multi-starrer received mostly positive reviews. BusinessToday.In review said, "Mission Mangal is not a perfect film -- in fact, it has multiple flaws. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable ride to Mars." Mission Mangal has a stellar star cast featuring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Also Read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore