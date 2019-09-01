Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar's film set to become his highest grosser

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is set to pass his own record at the box office. Mission Mangal is almost close to breaking the record of his 2018 superhit film 2.0 (Hindi version), which is so far Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film. 2.0 has a recorded lifetime collection of Rs 189.55 crore and it is most likely that by the end of weekend 3, Mission Mangal will break this record and will emerge as Kumar's career highest grosser. Mission Mangal hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15.

On Friday (Day 16), Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios' latest juggernaut earned nearly Rs 2 crore. Saturday (Day 17), weekend estimates put Mission Mangal's grand total at Rs 187 crore . The film's collections were impacted after the release of Prabhas starrer Saaho, whose Hindi version earned nearly Rs 24 crore on Day 1.

This past weekend, Mission Mangal pulled in Rs 180 crore domestically and approximately Rs 251.16 crore worldwide. The earnings has surpassed Fox Star Studious other blockbusters like--Bang Bang (Rs 330 crore +), Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (over Rs 200 crore) and Sanju (Rs 340 crore+). Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is third-highest grosser of 2019, after Bharat and Kabir Singh. If Mission Mangal crosses Rs 200 crore mark, it will become this year's fourth film to do so after Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore) , Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 245. 36 crore )and Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore).

Mission Mangal revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another from finances, weather and even personal challenges to achieve this momentous feat. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal's stellar star cast includes Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Also read: Mission Mangal box office collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film is a 'Super Hit'; earns Rs 178 crore

Also read: Mission Mangal box office collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film is a juggernaut at ticket window