Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar's film becomes highest Hindi grosser of his career

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Mission Mangal has become Akshay Kumar's highest grosser in a career spanning 28 years. The space-drama film has surpassed 2018 release 2.0, starring Rajnikanth and Kumar. The Hindi version of S Shankar's film 2.0 had earned Rs 189.55 crore at the box office in which Akshay Kumar played the role of villain. Mission Mangal has now an estimated earnings of Rs 188 crore in nineteen days. Moreover, the film is now aiming to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, and if it succeeds then it will become 5th film in the year to enter the coveted Rs 200 club after Uri: The Surgical strike, Kabir Singh, Bharat and Total Dhammal.

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection so far:

Opening Day: Rs 29.16 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 97.56 crore

End of Week 1: Rs 128.16 crore

End of Week 2: Rs 178.11 crore

Weekend 3: Rs 9.09 crore

Moreover, Mission Mangal became the highest grosser of Akshay Kumar's film in Australia on Sunday. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh , Mission Mangal earned of A$ 601,561 (Rs 2.91 crore) till September 1. Mission Mangal also crossed lifetime business of Housefull series, Kesari, and PadMan in Australia. Overall, Mission Mangal has made Rs 251.16 crore worldwide.

Mission Mangal is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The mission saw India become the first nation in the world to reach Mars in its maiden attempt. Mission Mangal is said to be India's first film based on space technology.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal's features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

