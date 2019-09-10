Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 26: Akshay Kumar's film becomes his highest overseas grosser

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Mission Mangal is set to finish a month at the box office in just a few days, yet the film is not slowing down at the domestic or international markets. The film has turned out to be one of the most successful movies in Akshay Kumar's career. Mission Mangal is based on the true events of ISRO scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. Mission Mangal has collected Rs 197.37 crore in 25 days in the domestic market. The film entered the Rs 100-crore club within five days of its release on August 15. If Mission Mangal successfully surpasses Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, it will become Akshay Kumar's first Hindi film to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, Mission Mangal has become the actor's highest grossing film overseas. The 52-year-old actor's Mission Mangal has collected $7.2 million [Rs 51.62 crore], so far. According to trade analyst and film critic, US, Canada and UAE are the key contributor for Mission Mangal's global collections.



#MissionMangal is #AkshayKumars highest grossing film #Overseas... Crosses 50 cr mark... Total till Weekend 4 [till 8 Sept 2019]: $ 7.2 million [ 51.62 cr]... #USA + #Canada [$ 3.6 mn] and #UAE + #GCC [$ 1.7 mn] are key contributors. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Week 1: Rs 128.16 crore [8 days]

Week 2: Rs 49.95 crore

Week 3: Rs 15.03 crore

Weekend 4: Rs 4.23 crore

Total: Rs 197.37 crore

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another to achieve this momentous feat. Mission Mangal was released along John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day this year. Batla House has recorded lifetime collection of Rs 87.08 crore.

Mission Mangal received largely positive reviews from the film critics. BusinessToday.In review said, "Mission Mangal is not a perfect film -- in fact, it has multiple flaws. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable ride to Mars." Mission Mangal has a stellar star cast featuring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The Jagan shakti's film has become Akshay Kumar's 10th consecutive blockbuster. Starting from Airlift (2016), till Mission Mangal (2019), the actor has not given a single flop in the last three years.

