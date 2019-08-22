Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film is unstoppable; makes Rs 121.23 crore

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal has proven itself to be unstoppable. Mission Mangal's box office collection has touched Rs 121.23 crore in India. The movie has surpassed Kumar's popular hit, Jolly LLB 2's lifetime collection at the box office in seven days. Jolly LLB 2 had made Rs 117 crore.

Mission Mangal's box office collection has shot off to Mars on the back of positive reviews from audiences and critics. Released on Independence Day, the movie banked on the extended weekend that followed to increase its earnings - a manoeuvre that paid off well. Mission Mangal also opened rather well, becoming the second biggest-opener of the year after Salman Khan's Bharat.

Here's a look at Mission Mangal's box office collection over the first week:

Day 1: Thursday (August 15) - Rs 29.16 crore

Day 2: Friday (August 16) - Rs 17.28 crore

Day 3: Saturday (August 17) - Rs 23.58 crore

Day 4: Sunday (August 18) - Rs 27.54 crore

Day 5: Monday (August 19) - Rs 8.91 crore

Day 6: Tuesday (August 20) - Rs 7.92 crore

Day 7: Wednesday (August 21) - Rs 6.84 crore

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another from finances, weather and even personal challenges of the scientists to achieve this momentous feat.

The multi-starrer received mostly positive reviews. BusinessToday.In review said, "Mission Mangal is not a perfect film -- in fact, it has multiple flaws. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable ride to Mars."

Mission Mangal has a stellar star cast featuring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

