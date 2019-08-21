Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar gives 10th successful film in a row

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Film Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi is ruling at the domestic box office across the country. Helmed by, Jagan Shakti, the film has earned Rs 106.47 crore, in last five days. Further, it is estimated that the film has earned between Rs 7.50 crore-7.75 crore on Day 6, taking its overall collection to Rs 113 crore.

Mission Mangal, released on independence day holiday, earned Rs 29.16 crore on its opening day. The film has become the second-biggest opener of 2019, followed by Salman Khan's Bharat, which earned Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1. Additionally, this is India's first space-drama film which crossed Rs 100-crore mark by Day 5. Akshay Kumar's 2019 release 2.0 (Hindi version) earned the same amount in 5 days only.

With this, Mission Mangal has become Akshay Kumar's 10th consecutive blockbuster. Starting from Airlift (2016), till Mission Mangal (2019), the actor has not given a single flop in the last three years. Here is a glimpse of Akshay Kumar's superhit movies since 2016:

Mission Mangal: Rs 106.4 crore (and counting)

Kesari: Rs 154.4 crore

2.0 (Hindi): Rs 189 crore

Gold: Rs 105 crore

PadMan: Rs 81.8 crore

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 134.2 crore

Jolly LLB 2: Rs 117 crore

Rustom: Rs 128 crore

Housefull 3: Rs 109 crore

Airlift: Rs 129 crore

Mission Mangal is based on the true events of ISRO scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The film is jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.

Also read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's film breaches Rs 100-crore mark

Also read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's movie overtakes this record of 2.0, Kabir Singh