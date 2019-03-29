Notebook Box Office prediction, review, cast, trailer, songs

Salman Khan has returned to the box office, not as an actor but as a producer of Bollywood's romantic-drama film Notebook. The movie has hit the screens today, starring newbies Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in the lead roles. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced under Salman Khan Films.

Film Notebook is the remake of 2014 released Thai film- Teacher's Diary.

Review: According to the well-known movie critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Notebook is a 'confident and commanding movie'. Adarsh also praised both the newcomers and said, "Notebook charms you with its simplistic plot and sensitive direction".



Confident and commanding... These words are apt for the two newcomers Salman Khan launches in #Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl... Filmed in the stunningly beautiful #Kashmir, #Notebook charms you with its simplistic plot and sensitive direction. pic.twitter.com/Quks20Xrwq taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2019

News: Salman Khan had to replace songs of Pakistan-based singer Atif Aslam in the movie after Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir as post-attack all the Pakistani artist were banned from working in India.

Cast: Actor Zaheer Iqbal is the son of Salman Khan's childhood friend of Iqbal Ratnasi. While, Pranutan Bahl is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of actress Nutan. Apart from Zaheer and Pranutan, the cast of the film also include Mir Sarwar and Muazzam Bhat.

Trailer: The trailer of the movie Notebook was published on February 22 this year by Salma Khan Films. Notebook's trailer is viewed by 15 million people in one month on YouTube. The Notebook has received positive reviews for its stunning cinematography.

In the trailer, Kabir (Zaheer Iqbal) comes to teach at a remote house-boat school in Kashmir. He discovers the diary left behind by the previous teacher Firdaus (Pranutan Bahl), who used to record her passion and emotions in the diary. Further, Kabir falls in love with her words.

Songs: The soundtrack of Notebook is composed of six mellifluous songs out of which Nai Lagda and Bhumro are the remix of old bollywood songs and song Mian Tera is sung by Salman Khan.

Box Office Predictions: Trade analysts have predicted that owing to the stunning cinematography, melodious songs, and the fresh pairing of Zaheer and Pranutan, the film is expected to open at around Rs 1.5 core.

It remains to be seen whether Notebook will be able to survive against Akshay Kumar's Kesari