Pagalpanti box office collection Day 2: John Abraham-Anil Kapoor film fails to show major growth on the weekend

Comedy movie Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat failed to click with the audience and has been rejected by both masses and classes.

The film failed to show major growth on Saturday and is likely to do an overall business of Rs 25-30 crore (lifetime business), according to film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel.

"#Pagalpanti fails to show major growth today (Saturday) which sealed its box office fate. It has been rejected by both masses & classes. Expecting ? 25-30 cr lifetime biz from here on," he tweeted.

The comedy flick that released on November 22 also could not draw audiences to the theatres on its first day.

With Pagalpanti, John makes a comeback in comedy after four years. The actor's last comedy film was Welcome Back. John has given two hits this year--Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter.

According to boxofficeindia.com, 'Pagalpanti' was off to a poor start as it earned Rs 5 crore nett on its first day. "Pagalpanti had a poor first day as it collected 5 crore nett but the fact it got to 5 crore nett means that it had grown in the evening as the morning collections were horrible. This does not alter the fact that its a poor number and the film has to like double up on Saturday to be in the race again," the website said.

The film's first-day collection was lower than Marjaavaan's business on its opening day. The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earned Rs 7.05 crore on its Day 1. It is being estimated that Anil Kapoor's film will collect only Rs 2 crore.

Pagalpanti is pitted against 'Marjaavaan' that has earned Rs 37.87 crore in its one week. Also, film Bala, which was released on November 8, has remained dominant in the Indian market. The box office collection of Bala has been recorded over Rs 100 crore so far.

