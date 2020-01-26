Panga Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film picks up on Saturday, makes Rs 5.61 crore

Panga box office: The Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama film Panga has raked in a box office collection of Rs 8.31 crore so far. Despite getting rave reviews, the film minted just Rs 2.70 crore on its first day. According to Taran Adarsh, Panga's box office collection on Saturday stood at Rs 5.61 crore.

#Panga flies high on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Witnesses excellent growth across metros... Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: 8.31 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 2.70 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel the box office performance of the film is underwhelming compared to its release size. Kadel also went onto mention that Panga is trending lower than Chhapaak. Apart from this, Kadel predicted a weekend box office collection of Rs 14-15 crore nett for Panga.

#Panga Saturday- 4.90 cr nett, growth is very good compared to friday but the numbers are still very low considering the release size. Film is trending lower than #Chhapaak , looking to have a weekend of approx 14-15 cr nett, weekdays would be crucial for its BO fate. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 26, 2020

Ranaut's film has been released in a total of 1900 screens whereas Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D has been released in more than 3500 screens in total. Panga has been released in 1450 screens nationally and 450 screens worldwide. On its opening day, the Varun Dhawan starrer dance film surpassed the Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directed Panga by minting a total of approx Rs 11 crore whereas Panga minted a mere Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a sports drama film based on the life of a Kabaddi player, Jaya Nigam. The film that is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios stars actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. This film is Jassie Gill's second bollywood film.

