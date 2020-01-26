scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Panga Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film picks up on Saturday, makes Rs 5.61 crore

Panga box office latest: Panga's box office collection currently stands at Rs 5.61 crore. Here's for more

The Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama film released alongside Street Dancer 3D on January 24 The Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama film released alongside Street Dancer 3D on January 24

Panga box office: The Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama film Panga has raked in a box office collection of Rs 8.31 crore so far. Despite getting rave reviews, the film minted just Rs 2.70 crore on its first day. According to Taran Adarsh, Panga's box office collection on Saturday stood at Rs 5.61 crore.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel the box office performance of the film is underwhelming compared to its release size. Kadel also went onto mention that Panga is trending lower than Chhapaak. Apart from this, Kadel predicted a weekend box office collection of Rs 14-15 crore nett for Panga.

Ranaut's film has been released in a total of 1900 screens whereas Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D has been released in more than 3500 screens in total. Panga has been released in 1450 screens nationally and 450 screens worldwide. On its opening day, the Varun Dhawan starrer dance film surpassed the Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directed Panga by minting a total of approx Rs 11 crore whereas Panga minted a mere Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a sports drama film based on the life of a Kabaddi player, Jaya Nigam. The film that is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios stars actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. This film is Jassie Gill's second bollywood film.

Also read: Panga Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's film starts slow despite raving reviews

Also read: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film earns Rs 23.47 crore

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos