Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues blockbuster run; makes Rs 460 cr in India

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, his first film after four years, has been appreciated and criticised in equal measure. But its box office run remains unchallenged. The movie has been seen as a lifesaver for Bollywood that doled out one big-budget flop after another, with some of the biggest names in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been seen as breaking the jinx and bringing cheer to the Hindi film industry, overshadowed by one blockbuster after another by the Southern film industry.

Coming to Pathaan’s box office collection, the movie has sailed through on weekdays too to earn Rs 436.75 crore from the Hindi version. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, till Wednesday the movie had earned Rs 452.95 crore from the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions combined. According to trade analysis site, Sacnilk, the collection till Thursday is expected to be Rs 459 crore.

The overseas numbers are no less. Pathaan's worldwide box office collection has touched Rs 877 crore. Pathaan’s box office collection from the markets abroad is expected to have touched the $50 million mark. It is expected to have surpassed movies like Padmaavat, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3 that earned in the range of $28-30 million.

Pathaan is expected to join movies such as Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and KGF 2 that garnered massive worldwide collections.

ABOUT PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy-thriller Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is produced by YRF. Pathaan is part of YRF’s Spy Universe.

Pathaan saw moviegoers cheering and dancing at its dialogues, action choreography and songs. Moviegoers could also not get enough of Salman Khan’s cameo, and the banter between the two heroes that has gone viral on social media.

