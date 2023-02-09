'Bravo SRK': Anand Mahindra praises Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Pathaan’ tops yet another list

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is being applauded worldwide and is breaking box office records one after the other. Many celebrities came forward and praised King Khan’s performance in Pathaan, and the latest one to join the tribe is industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The billionaire retweeted a post by World of Statistics, which shows that Pathaan topped the most popular Wikipedia article of the last week. Pathaan surpassed the topics like ChatGPT and the Last of Us TV series to take the top spot.

Sharing the tweet, the chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, “This is a global site. If you’re looking for evidence of India’s growing soft power, look no further. Yes, yes, I know it’s the sheer numbers of Indians & the diaspora that influence this, but don’t underestimate how many Asians/Europeans are fans. Bravo @Shah Rukh Khan.”

As per the data released by Wikipedia, the article on Pathaan was viewed 3,999,949 times between 22nd January to 28th January. The TV show Last of Us secured the second spot with 1,664,646 views, and the third spot was taken away by Microsoft’s AI chatbot ChatGPT which was viewed 1,588,826 times.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan is still shining at the box office and is expected to cross the record of Hindi versions of the Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. The film has already crossed Rs 849 crore in worldwide gross collections and Rs 453.36 crore at the domestic box office till Tuesday.