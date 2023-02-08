'Pathaan' box office estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film may cross 'Baahubali 2'’s Hindi numbers today

Pathaan box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan will likely cross the box office record of the Hindi versions of the Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. The film has crossed Rs 849 crore in terms of worldwide gross collections and Rs 453.36 crore at the domestic box office as of Tuesday.

The film is set to collect anywhere between Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore on Tuesday, as per initial estimates.

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version collected a total of Rs 510.99 crore out of the total domestic collection of Rs 1,030.42 crore. The SS Rajamouli film collected a total of Rs 1,788 .06 crore worldwide.

The film has already crossed KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi numbers at the box office. The Yash-starrer period-action drama collected Rs 435.33 crore whereas its worldwide box office collections stood at Rs 1,208 crore, as per the trading portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film is a part of the Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) spy universe, which comprises Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and the upcoming Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a RAW field agent who fights against a group of mercenaries and their leader who harbour devious plans to harm India. Deepika Padukone plays the role of an ISI agent who helps Shah Rukh tackle the anti-hero Jim played by John Abraham.

