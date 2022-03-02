'Pathaan' teaser: Shah Rukh Khan returns with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan teaser released today. Shah Rukh announced the movie with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham through a minute long teaser.



Fans have been eagerly waiting for the glimpse since the news of the project surfaced.



Khan took to Twitter announcing his much-awaited film. He wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…

See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you.”

In the teaser, John and Deepika are seen introducing Pathaan and explaining how the name (Pathaan) is a mystery for everyone.



Towards the end, Shah Rukh introduces himself and asks everyone to wait just a little more to meet him. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

The film portrays the story of a spy agent who has no limits when it comes to protecting his nation.

Shah Rukh Khan will return to screens after a period of 3 years. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's break after Zero comes to an end.



The film has been shot in Mumbai, Spain and Dubai. Khan shot for Pathan at YRF Studios before the second wave of COVID-19.



Pathaan is a Siddharth Anand and Yash Raj Films direction. Salman Khan is also set to make an appearance in an extended cameo.

