Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus earns Rs 32 crore in India

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, was released in the theatres on Friday. The movie received positive reviews, and audiences are loving it. The film had a great opening day at the box office with an overall earning of about 32 crore.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Ponniyin Selvan 2 earned Rs 32 crore in India on Friday with 59.94 per cent Tamil occupancy, 10.20 per cent Hindi occupancy, and 33.23 per cent Malayalam occupancy.

The film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared that the film has managed to beat the opening day earnings of Varisu.

He tweeted, “Good opening day for #PonniyinSelvan2 at the TN BO. Movie takes SECOND best opening of the year in the state by BEATING #Varisu. #Thunivu still holds the FIRST place for 2023.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan2 takes BIGGEST opening of the year at WW Box Office from Kollywood.”

Entertainment industry analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the movies had a good start in the USA; he tweeted, “#PonniyinSelvan2 debuts at No.3 in USA 🇺🇸 Top 10 for Thursday. (Premieres).”

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Sarathkumar and Parthiban in supporting roles.

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. This part takes off from the conclusion of the first movie, where the viewers saw Ponniyin Selvan facing his death.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.