Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun's film nears Rs 50 crore in India, eyes robust day 1 collections

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked in solid advance booking numbers in India two days ahead of its release. The film is eyeing solid business on its opening day on December 5.

Pushpa 2 has neared the Rs 50 crore mark in its advance bookings for day 1 all across India. A lion's share of the film's India advance bookings came from its Telugu shows (Rs 17.68 crore), followed by its Hindi (Rs 16.08 crore) and Malayalam shows (Rs 1.02 crore), respectively.

The film's Tamil and Kannada shows made Rs 83.87 lakh and Rs 3.61 lakh respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Pushpa 2's advance booking for day 1 is likely to pick up further on Wednesday. With this, the film is poised to open to solid numbers at the box office.

The film is likely to earn anywhere between Rs 7-10 crore in Kerala and Rs 10-15 crore in Tamil Nadu. The film is likely to cross Rs 100 crore in Telugu-speaking states, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

In Kerala, Pushpa 2's morning shows have been scheduled to begin from as early as 4 am. The film is expected to mop up anywhere around Rs 250-275 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections on its day 1.

"In India, the film will rake in Rs 200 crore. If we include overseas numbers, Pushpa 2 has all the potential to open at Rs 250-275 crore gross on Day 1. After Day 1, it all depends on word-of-mouth. Since Pushpa 2 has the advantage of being a sequel with terrific mass elements, it could have a terrific theatrical run," Bala told India Today.

He added that Pushpa 2 could beat the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in the North belt and Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. It, however, needs to be seen whether Pushpa 2 can beat SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR in the Telugu market, as per Bala.

Directed by Sukumar, the film will focus on the continuing rivarly between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh. Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 5 in standard, 3D, IMAX, 4D, D-Box, and PVR ICE formats.