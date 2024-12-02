Pushpa 2 advance booking: Allu Arjun's film crosses ₹30 crore in India, demand for morning shows goes up

Allu Arjun's upcoming Pushpa: Part 2 - The Rule is seeing stellar advance bookings days ahead of its theatrical release. Pushpa: Part 2 - The Rule crossed ₹30 crore in its advance bookings across India, with its Telugu shows contributing the maximum.

The film sold 6.59 lakh tickets worth ₹30.92 crore across all its shows for day 1. The film's Telugu version minted ₹10.28 crore, followed by Hindi bookings at ₹7.45 crore.

The film's Malayalam version raked in ₹46.69 lakh and its IMAX 2D and 3D versions have also seen robust sales. Top contributors to Pushpa: Part 2 - The Rule are Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, as per film portal Sacnilk.

The film's Hindi version sold more than 1 lakh tickets in over 24 hours at leading multiplex chains across India. With this, Pushpa 2 has surpassed popular films like Stree 2 (41k), Dunki (42k), Animal (52.2k), and Tiger 3 (65k).

Days ahead of its release, the bookings for Pushpa 2's morning shows are nearing full capacity. Shows beginning at 06:20 am and 07:05 am at various theatres are almost sold out. Additional screenings at 06:20 am and 07:15 am in other locations are also experiencing similar demand.

Moreover, the film's ticket prices are soaring in theatres across Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, PVR Director's Cut has priced the tickets for the film's Hindi 2D version at Rs 2,400.

A theatre in Mumbai -- PVR Maison located at Jio World Drive -- listed the film's tickets for an astonishing ₹3,000. At ₹3,000, moviegoers will get access to Verona Zero wall seats. Recliner seats for an IMAX show on the opening night costs ₹1,860 at Delhi's PVR Select City Walk.

In Mumbai, similar seats in various theatres priced between ₹1,500-₹1,700, as per media reports. Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on the continuing rivalry between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh.

Globally, the film's advance bookings in the USA are estimated to have contributed around ₹70 crore.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dayanand Reddy, Rao Ramesh, and Kiran Varanasi in significant roles. Pushpa 2 will have a solo release on December 5 as the release of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has been postponed.