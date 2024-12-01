Pushpa 2 advance booking: Allu Arjun's film challenges Baahubali 2, premium screening rates soar in Mumbai

The much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, led by Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is rewriting the rules of advance booking in Hindi cinema. Within just 10 hours of tickets going live, the film reportedly sold over 55,000 tickets across the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for its opening day, setting a blistering pace rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Related Articles

The advance booking gross for Pushpa 2: The Rule across all languages already stands at ₹7.36 crore (₹12.75 crore with block seats), with over 2.4 lakh tickets sold nationwide, as per Sacnilk.

The Hindi version alone has contributed ₹3.3 crore in 2D and ₹1.28 crore in 3D formats. Telugu 2D sales lead with ₹2.5 crore, reaffirming the film's pan-India appeal.

The frenzy around Pushpa 2 draws comparisons to all-time greats like Baahubali 2. National chain ticket sales are projected to cross 5 lakh by Wednesday night, challenging Baahubali 2’s record of 6.5 lakh tickets sold in 2017.

The film is also outpacing recent blockbusters like Gadar 2 and Animal, signaling an unprecedented box office showdown.

In southern states, single screens are selling out within hours. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Telugu version's demand has led to state-sanctioned ticket price hikes, with rates reaching ₹600 for the first four days. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, tickets for premium screenings are priced as high as ₹3,070.

As Pushpa 2: The Rule nears its December 5 release, the overwhelming advance bookings reflect the massive anticipation for this sequel.