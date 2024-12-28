'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 23: Allu Arjun starter all set to reach Rs 2,000 cr mark, but 4th Friday collection sees a massive...

The blockbuster film "Pushpa 2: The Rule," starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, continues to captivate audiences since its release in Indian theatres on December 5. The film's Hindi version has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing Rs 700 crore in collections within just 23 days.

However, on day 23, the film saw a massive drop in earnings in India across all languages. The film's box office collection fell to Rs 8.75 crore in India, a massive drop from Rs 129.5 cr earned on day 22, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 23, the Hindi version's earnings reached Rs 6.5 crore, outpacing the Telugu version, which earned Rs 1.91 crore.

Overall, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has amassed an impressive total of Rs 1,128.85 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film's worldwide box office collections soared past ₹1,700 crore on Day 21 (according to the filmmakers), with current global earnings estimated at ₹1,571.9 crore. Mythri Movie Makers announced that "Pushpa 2" is now the fastest film to reach this milestone, and with the holiday season in full swing, expectations are high for continued strong performance.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" features a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Pushpa 2 made ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week at the India box office. The film collected ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, ₹32.95 crore on its third Sunday, ₹13 crore on its third Monday, ₹14.5 crore on its third Tuesday, ₹19.5 crore on its third Wednesday, and around ₹9.6 crore on its third Thursday.

The sequel to "Pushpa: The Rise" has ended the year 2024 on a high note for the cinema industry. Allu Arjun's film met audience expectations and received a great response on its first day. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, among others.

As the film's journey continues, fans and industry experts alike are eager to see if it will reach the ₹2,000 crore mark in the coming days.

