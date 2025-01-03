'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection week 4: Despite major fall on Thursday, Allu Arjun's film makes ₹1,189.85 crore in India

Pushpa 2: The Rise, a commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has had a phenomenal run at the domestic box office ever since its release. The film, however, has seen a major drop in its daily earnings on its 29th day.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, and ₹129.5 crore in its third week.

The film went onto collect ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹12.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹15.65 crore on its fourth Sunday, ₹6.8 crore on its fourth Monday, ₹7.7 crore on its fourth Tuesday, and ₹13.25 crore on its fourth Wednesday.

Allu Arjun's latest film saw a drop of 61.51 per cent in its daily collections on its fifth Thursday.

The film made ₹5.1 crore on its 28th day at the Indian box office, taking its total India collections to ₹69.75 crore in its fourth week. Pushpa 2's overall India box office earnings stacked up at ₹1,189.85 crore.

Of this, the film's Hindi version raked in ₹778.4 crore whereas its Telugu version made ₹331.81 crore. Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada shows made ₹57.8 crore, ₹14.15 crore, and ₹7.69 crore, respectively.

Pushpa 2's Hindi shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 12.99 per cent whereas Telugu shows logged an overall occupancy of 14.30 per cent on January 2, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, Pushpa 2 made a total of ₹1,748.15 crore in its fourth week, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 204.52 cr… pic.twitter.com/x7ENEG3OgF — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 3, 2025

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 superhit film Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 focuses on a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood business amid tightening police curbs. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.