'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 28: Allu Arjun's film sees 70% boost in India daily biz, makes this much

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has maintained its stellar run at the box office ever since its release. The film saw a boost of around 70.78 per cent in its daily India box office collections on its 28th day.

Pushpa 2 collected ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, and ₹129.5 crore in its third week.

The film went onto collect ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹12.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹15.65 crore on its fourth Sunday, ₹6.8 crore on its fourth Monday, ₹7.7 crore on its fourth Tuesday, and around ₹13.15 crore on its fourth Wednesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collections stacked up to ₹1,184.65 crore as of January 1.

Of this, Pushpa 2's Hindi version made ₹774.65 crore whereas its Telugu version minted ₹330.53 crore. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions collected ₹57.65 crore, ₹14.14 crore, and ₹7.68 crore, respectively.

Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 29.75 per cent whereas its Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 30.38 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, Pushpa 2 saw a huge growth on the New Year day and continues to remain the first choice among moviegoers. Allu Arjun's latest film made ₹1,032 crore in its first week, ₹1,479.06 crore in its second week, and ₹1,664.38 crore in its third week.

Pushpa 2 went onto mop up ₹11.07 crore on its day 23, ₹15.33 crore on its day 24, ₹18.95 crore on its day 25, ₹8.52 crore on its day 26, ₹8.76 crore on its day 27, and ₹15.21 crore on its day 28. With this, the film's total worldwide box office numbers stand at ₹1,742.12 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Pushpa 2 witnesses huge growth on the New Year Day.



Remains the first choice among all running in theatres.



WW Box Office:



Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr

Day 4… pic.twitter.com/eqDeKKE6uD — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 2, 2025

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

The film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia who is struggling to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs. Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bhardwaj in significant roles.