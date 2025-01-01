'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 27: Allu Arjun's film enters New Year 2025 with a bang, Aamir Khan says...

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has entered 2025 with a bang. The film made huge bucks on its 27th day at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, and ₹129.5 crore in its third week. The film further went onto collect ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹12.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹15.65 crore on its fourth Sunday, ₹6.8 crore on its fourth Monday, and around ₹7.65 crore on its fourth Tuesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collections reached ₹1,171.45 crore as of the fourth Tuesday.

Of this, Pushpa 2's Hindi shows minted ₹765.15 crore whereas its Hindi shows made ₹327.28 crore. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows collected ₹57.15 crore, ₹14.13 crore, and ₹7.64 crore, respectively.

The film's Hindi shows logged an overall 19.15 per cent occupancy while its Telugu shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 15.51 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan congratulated the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule for the film's box office success.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil.”

Responding to Aamir Khan Productions, Actor Allu Arjun wrote: “Thank You very much for your warm wishes. Warm Regards to the entire team of AKP.”

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs and continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil can be seen reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively.