'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office week 2: Allu Arjun's film slows down, will it recoup over Christmas holidays?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has had a great run at the worldwide box office for 14 days since its theatrical release. The film, however, slowed down at the global ticket counters on its 15th day.

"Pushpa 2 The Rule ENTERS week 3 by retaining maximum number of screens," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Pushpa 2 collected ₹282.91 crore on its opening day and ₹781.33 crore on its first weekend. The film's total worldwide collections stacked up at ₹1,032 crore during its first week globally.

Allu Arjun's latest film further minted ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, ₹104.24 crore on its day 11, ₹45.01 crore on its day 12, ₹42.63 crore on its day 13, ₹39.75 crore on its day 14, and ₹28.93 crore on its day 15.

With this, the film's total collections stacked up at ₹1,479.06 crore during its run so far at the worldwide box office. Vijayabalan also mentioned in his post that the film is likely to recoup from the fall in its worldwide box office numbers over the long Christmas holidays.

Back home, the film crossed the ₹990 crore milestone within 15 days of its run at the India box office. The film raked in ₹725.8 crore during its first week at the domestic ticket counters.

Pushpa 2 further went onto mint ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, ₹76.6 crore on its second Sunday, ₹26.95 crore on its second Monday, ₹23.35 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹20.55 crore on its second Wednesday, and around ₹17.75 crore on its third Thursday.

With this, the film's total collections reached ₹990.7 crore as of its 15th day at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Helmed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.