'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office day 14: Allu Arjun's film tops ₹1,450 crore globally in 2 weeks. ₹1,500 crore next?

Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule has been the top performer at the worldwide box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has crossed the ₹1,450 crore milestone globally within 14 days of its release and is now eyeing the ₹1,500 crore mark worldwide.

"Pushpa 2 The Rule CROSSES ₹1450 milestone mark in just 14 days. Allu Arjun's star power is helping the film to fetch numbers consistently," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said on X.

The film collected ₹282.91 crore on its opening day and ₹781.33 crore on its first weekend. The film further raked in ₹1,032 crore in its first week at the global box office.

Pushpa 2 went onto mint ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, ₹104.24 crore on its day 11, ₹45.01 crore on its day 12, ₹45.01 crore on its day 13, and ₹39.75 crore on its day 14.

With this, the film raked in ₹1,450.13 crore during its 14-day long run at the worldwide box office. Back home, the latest Allu Arjun film logged its lowest daily box office collections on its second Wednesday.

Pushpa 2: The Rule minted ₹725.8 crore in its first week at the domestic box office.

The film further collected ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, ₹76.6 crore on its second Sunday, ₹26.95 crore on its second Monday, ₹23.35 crore on its second Tuesday, and around ₹20.8 crore on its second Wednesday.

The film raked in a total of ₹973.2 crore as of its second Wednesday at the India box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's Telugu and Hindi shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 20.58 per cent and 19.29 per cent, respectively.

Helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film focuses on a sandalwood who is struggling to sustain his smuggling business amid tightening police curbs. Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.