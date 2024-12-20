'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection week 2: Allu Arjun's film rakes in ₹990 crore in India. Will Mufasa: The Lion King impact film's run?

Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule is winning big at the domestic box office. The film has crossed ₹990 crore during its 15-day long run at the India box office.

The latest Allu Arjun film raked in ₹175.9 crore on its opening day and ₹725.8 crore in its first week.

Pushpa 2 further went onto collect ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, ₹76.6 crore on its second Sunday, ₹26.95 crore on its second Monday, ₹23.35 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹20.55 crore on its second Wednesday, and around ₹17.75 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film's week 2 collections at the India box office reached ₹264.9 crore. The film's total India box office collections stack up to ₹990.7 crore as of its week 2.

Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹621.6 crore whereas its Telugu version made ₹295.6 crore. Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows made ₹52.4 crore, ₹13.97 crore, and ₹7.13 crore, respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2's box office run is likely to be impacted by the theatrical release of Mufasa: The Lion King. Mufasa: The Lion King released in theatres on December 20 (Friday). As of 11 am on Thursday, the film sold a total of 35,000 tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

The advance bookings for the film's Hindi versions have been decent, mostly driven by Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover of Mufasa and Aryan Khan's voiceover of Simba, as per Bollywood Hungama.

As per film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film's Telugu premiere shows have seen an excellent response in advance bookings. He explained in a post on X that this is because Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is voicing the lead character Mufasa.

Besides this, the film is also expected to benefit because of the lucrative Christmas period. Moreover, Pushpa 2's shows have been reduced in multiplex chains in its week 3 due to the release of Mufasa: The Lion King and Varun Dhawan's Baby John, as per media reports.