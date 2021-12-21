Pushpa box office collection Day 4: Allu Arjun film makes Rs 4.25 cr on Monday

Allu Arjun’s latest movie Pushpa: The Rise is unstoppable at the box office. The movie collected Rs 4.25 crore on Monday, Rs 5.18 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.11 crore on the opening day. The latest Allu Arjun film has collected over Rs 16 crore in four days and aims at raking in over Rs 25 crore in the market in its first week, as per film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Pushpa: The Rise has collected Rs 11.84 crore at the box office on its opening weekend. He also said that the film is doing well in single screen theatres in the state.

Adarsh also believes that Pushpa: The Rise has taken the Hindi film industry by surprise as experts were not expecting much from this Allu Arjun movie on account of poor promotions or minimal awareness, limited screens/shows, and the release of SpiderMan: No Way Home. He, however, added that content “is doing the talking eventually.”

‘PUSHPA’ SURPRISES HINDI INDUSTRY… There were zilch expectations from #PushpaHindi… Reasons…

⭐️ Poor promotions/minimal awareness

⭐️ Limited screens/shows

⭐️ #SpiderMan

But its content is doing the talking eventually… #Pushpa has begun its journey for HIT status in #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/uqWtRlpVD4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series and it focuses on the issue of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region. The film is directed by Sukumar and produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The film has been released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. This movie also marks Fahadh Faasil’s debut in Telugu cinema. Actors like Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman Dhananjay and Anusuya Bharadwaj essay supporting roles in the film.

