Pushpa box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun Movie crosses Rs 173 crore

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise has set the global box office on fire. The latest Allu Arjun movie has crossed Rs 173 crore on the box office. "Pushpa Raj Allu Arjun bringing a new lease of life to the theaters. His rage at the Box Office continues. Massive Rs 173 crore 3 days gross worldwide for Pushpa," film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Film and trade analysts have noted that Pushpa has fared well on the box office despite tough competition from Tom Holland's Spiderman: No Way Home. Film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "Pushpa scores against all odds: Spiderman+poor promotions+limited screens/shows+50% occupancy [Maharashtra]... Solid trending across weekend.... Mass pockets superb, driving its biz.... Friday Rs 3 crore, Saturday Rs 4 crore, Sunday Rs 5 crore. Total: Rs 12 crore. India business."

Film critic Sumit Kadel also backed Allu Arjun and said that he has the potential to become the "next Pan-India star". Kadel added Pushpa is going houseful despite less promotions and not much pre-release buzz.

#AlluArjun has the BRIGHT POTENTIAL to become NEXT PAN INDIA STAR.. #Pushpa is registering many housefull shows today across north India despite no promotions or pre release buzz.. ASTONISHING.. pic.twitter.com/sZ59dPyK7L — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh gave the Allu Arjun-starrer action flick a three-and-a-half star rating and a one-word review of “power-packed.” He further notes, “Pushpa is Allu Arjun show all the way. Delivers an award-worthy, knockout performance… Fantastic first half… Gripping second hour, but could’ve done with trimming… Don’t underestimate this film.”

Director #Sukumar is an absolute genius. Sure, #Pushpa is no #Rangasthalam, but #Sukumar shows his brilliance in several scenes. However, he should’ve kept the run time in check… The pacing slows at places, #Pushpa could’ve definitely done with sharper edit. #PushpaReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2021

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series. This film delves into the issue of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region. The film is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. This movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. It also marks Fahadh Faasil’s Telugu debut. Pushpa: The Rise hit the screens on December 17 and its second part titled Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release in 2022.

