'Raid 2' box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn's latest film strikes gold at ticket counters despite Monday dip

Raid 2, Ajay Devgn's latest big release after Singham Again, has managed to maintain its own at the ticket counters ever since its theatrical release. After logging a solid extended weekend, Raid 2's daily collections saw a slight dip on Monday.

The film minted ₹19.25 crore on its opening day, ₹12 crore on its first Friday, ₹18 crore on its first Saturday, ₹22 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹7.75 crore on its first Monday.

With this, Raid 2 crossed the ₹75 crore mark in India and has raked in around ₹79 crore so far at the Indian box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 15.01 per cent on Monday, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 22.77 per cent.

Moreover, Ajay Devgn's latest film has scored the third-best opening weekend in 2025 after Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava and Salman Khan's Sikandar. While Raid 2 made ₹73.83 crore in its extended opening weekend, Chhaava minted ₹121.43 crore whereas Sikandar made ₹86.44 crore in its opening weekend.

Raid 2 has surpassed Sky Force (₹73.20 crore) and Jaat (₹40.62 crore) in terms of opening weekend business.

Commenting on the film's opening weekend business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "SMASHING EXTENDED WEEKEND... Raid 2 shines in its extended opening weekend... The film posted impressive numbers on Thursday [partial holiday] and Saturday, with Sunday recording its highest single-day total so far. National chains, non-national and independent properties, and even mass-market venues recorded their best day on Sunday."

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by T-Series, Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster movie Raid. The film follows the return of upright IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who leads an income tax probe against a corrupt politician who is hoarding illegal wealth.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. Raid 2 was released in theatres worldwide along with Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT: The Third Case.