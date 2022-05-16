Rakshit Shetty starrer '777 Charlie' trailer released; check details

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie has been launched today. The movie showcases a beautiful relationship between a dog and Dharma (Rakshit Shetty).

The movie 777 Charlie stars Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. The film is about the relationship between a man and his pet dog. Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) works in a manufacturing factory. His dull life changes when an enthusiastic dog, Charlie starts living with him. The story of 777 Charlie explores how Dharma regains interest in life.

“Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love,” Rakshit tweeted.

Actor Dhanush today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Kannada movie 777 Charlie. "Happy to release the trailer of #777Charlie. All the very best to @rakshitshetty, @Kiranraj61, @karthiksubbaraj and the entire team. God bless," Dhanush tweeted.



Written and directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie has Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha in lead roles. According to media reports , the film will release worldwide in multiple languages on June 10, 2022

The Kannada drama will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on June 10. Earlier the movie was set to be released on January 31, 2021.

The film comes after the whopping success of KGF: Chapter 2. KGF Chapter 2 is reportedly the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea's capital city Seoul. The film’s Kannada version was screened along with the Hindi version in the country. It is also the first film to be screened in South Korea post the coronavirus pandemic. The screening was attended by moviegoers from India, Nepal and Bangladesh among other countries.

