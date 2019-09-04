Saaho Box office Collection Day 5: Prabhas film's worldwide collection touches Rs 350 crore

Saaho Box office Collection: Prabhas starrer film Saaho has recorded over Rs 350 crore worldwide box office collection in just five days. The spy drama film, made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, was released on August 30. Directed by Sujeeth, the film was rolled out in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam - in nearly 4,500 screens. Saaho (Hindi) version has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday (Day 5). With this, it has become the third movie of Prabhas to create a century at the box office after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahbali: The Conclusion, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Saaho (Hindi version ) collection glimpse:

Day 1: Rs 24.40 crore

Day 2: Rs 25. 20 crore

Day 3: Rs 29.48 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 78.88 crore

Day 4: Rs 8 crore

Lifetime collection: Rs 102 crore

Prabhas' latest film Saaho -- one of 2019's most-anticipated movies-- is not just dominating the domestic box office market but the international market too. Saaho has become a hit among Europe audience. The film grossed $9,193 [ Rs 6.62 Lakhs] in Norway and $4,915 [Rs 3.54 Lakhs] in Portugal in its opening weekend.

Additionally, Saaho is smashing record at the office every other day. Ramsh Bala noted Saaho has surpassed Hollywood biggies like The Lion King, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Angel Has Fallen' s worldwide opening weekend collections. The film successfully pulled in $41 million (Rs 294 + crore) in the first three days internationally, while The Lion King, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Angel Has Fallen could only earn $ 27 million, $ 25 million and $ 24 million, respectively.

Saaho marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. It is also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

