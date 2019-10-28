Saand Ki Aankh, Made In China Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee, Bhumi, Rajkummar's films struggle as Housefull 4 dominates

Rajkummar Rao's Made In China and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh have faced stiff competition at the big screen theatres this weekend, amid the release of the multi-starrer Bollywood comedy film Housefull 4.

#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2019

Where Saand Ki Aankh made around Rs 1 crore on Friday and Saturday, Made In China has taken the two-day collection to Rs 2.5 crore (approx). The disappointing figures could be attributed to the three-way clash .

Day 2 numbers coming in #EarlyTrends suggest a 10ish% fall from Fri BO for all films !!! #Housefull4 #SaandhKiAankh #MadeInChina ... pre #Diwali celebrations have restricted BO #Bigil is almost same as Fri#Kaithi is the ONLY one up by 15ish% from Fri - Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 26, 2019

For Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have stepped into the shoes of Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Daadis. Saand Ki Aankh that has got a huge thumbs up from critics is a film about equality of women. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film portrays the motivating real-life story and biopic of the sharpshooters. Being declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the biopic is likely to hold ground in the upcoming days.

Although backed by a strong star cast namely Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Mouni Roy and Gajraj Rao, the socio-comedy film Made in China is slowly pacing at the box office and the Mikhil Musale directed is likely to benefit from the festive season.

According to early estimates, it is Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 that has made the most of the festive season despite bad reviews by critics and has been able to truly capture the audience's interest this Diwali weekend. After Kesari and Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 is Akshay's third big release of 2019. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Taran Adarsh has however described this movie as the weakest film of 'Housefull' series and gave only one and a half stars rating to the film. Despite this, the fourth iteration in the Housefull franchise has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in 3 days , despite two other releases.