Salaar advance bookings: Prabhas starrer overtakes Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in US; collects $153,359

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire, which is set to release on December 22, has already made box office collections of $153,359 via advance booking premieres in the US, a report said. Around 5,854 tickets have been sold from 565 shows across 182 locations till Friday, Koimoi reported.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres in India on December 22, 2023. It will lock horns with SRK’s Dunki.

Though the movie's advance bookings are yet to open in India, in the US, the movie is currently leading the advance booking race with a $100,000 difference over Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Film release and trailer

Earlier, the movie was slated to release in September. But the release was reportedly delayed to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. However, the makers have denied the claim. Currently, the Salaar team is adding the last touches to the film and post-production work is on.

On Diwali, the makers announced that the movie’s trailer will debut on December 1 at 7:19 PM. The crew also announced that the film will be distributed in IMAX format.

Salaar has done extremely well in the pre-release business by selling its satellite, audio and digital streaming rights. The movie has reportedly sold the rights of the Telugu states for more than Rs 165 crore. A deal of Rs 60 crore has also been signed with Mythri Movie Makers for the rights to the movie. Netflix has bought the streaming rights for the film.