'Salaar' box office collection Day 11: Prabhas' actioner mints over Rs 360 crore in India

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire continues to perform well at the box office even in its second week. The Prashanth Neel directorial has fetched over Rs 360.77 crore at the India box office so far.

The film collected Rs 308 crore in its first week and further went on to add Rs 9.62 crore on its second Friday, Rs 12.55 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on its second Sunday at the India box office. The movie minted about Rs 15.50 crore on its second Monday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Salaar marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who have come together for the first time to create the mega action-packed film.

The movie hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.

After ten days of run, the movie entered the Rs 600 crore club globally. The film earned Rs 176.52 crore on its first day, Rs 101.39 crore on its second day, Rs 95.24 crore on its third day, Rs 76.91 crore on its fourth day, Rs 40.17 crore on its fifth day, Rs 31.62 crore on its sixth day, Rs 20.78 crore on its seventh day, Rs 14.21 crore on its eighth day, Rs 21.45 crore on its ninth day and Rs 23.09 crore on its tenth day.

"#SalaarCeaseFire ENTERS the PRESTIGIOUS Rs 600 club in just 10 days of run. Third for #Prabhas after #Baahubali and #Baahubali2...," trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan said.

#Salaar WW Box Office

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

Reacting to the film's success at the box office, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team."

"Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers," he said, as per news agency ANI.

