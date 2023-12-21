Salaar to release across PVR INOX theatres in India, says multiplex chain

India’s largest exhibitor PVR INOX clarified on Thursday that Prabhas-starrer Salaar will, in fact, release in its theatres across the country on the scheduled release date, putting to rest speculations about the makers refusing to release the film in south Indian multiplexes over a screen allotment clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki releasing a day prior.

“We have come across some speculative media reports about the film Salaar and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date, i.e. December 22, 2023,” said a statement issued by the multiplex chain on Thursday afternoon. PVR INOX has 1,709 screens across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Hindi film Dunki and big-budget Telugu film Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 were scheduled for release on December 21 and December 22, respectively. Dunki is being distributed by Pen Marudhar, while Salaar is being released by Anil Thadani’s AA Films. The two films are expected to collect Rs 800-900 crore cumulatively in domestic net box office collections, as per brokerage firm Elara Capital.

Also read: 'Salaar' advance booking: Prabhas' film sells over 14 lakh tickets; makes Rs 29.50 crore in India

Until Thursday, the word among industry insiders was that the makers behind Salaar did not want to screen their film at PVR-INOX and Miraj Cinema theatres in the southern states because of the bias in screen allotment to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Chaluve Gowda of Salaar’s producer Hombale Films reportedly accused exhibitors of sidelining Salaar in favour of Dunki at some theatres. On Thursday noon, Hombale Films’ official handle on microblogging platform X posted that the film had sold 3.02 million advance booking tickets as of Thursday midnight all over India, excluding national multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, PVR pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani had posted on X: “Normally, we try to keep Producers related matters to ourself. But this is one of those times for us to share our point of view. We have come across some absurd internet posts regarding unfair showcasing practices at PVRINOX. No one has greater respect and appreciation for all the Producers releasing their films in our theatres than all of us at PVRINOX. Commercial disagreements is par for the course with big films releasing on the same date. Not the first time. Won’t be the last time. Everything will fall in place soon. Please put these ridiculous theories to bed (sic).”

Exhibitors are confident of the Indian gross box office collection for 2023 surpassing the Rs 10,637 crore it did last year, and scaling Rs 11,000-Rs 12,000 crore this year as movies across languages performed exceptionally at the box office. PVR INOX reported a record high revenue of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in July-September 2023, a 191% jump compared to the Rs 686 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous quarter. Bollywood has had a strong showing this year after two lacklustre post-pandemic years at the box office. Two of Shah Rukh Khan’s films—Pathaan and Jawan—grossed more than Rs 500 crore each worldwide. Animal and Gadar 2 have also been huge money-spinners in Hindi this year.