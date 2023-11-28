'Sam Bahadur' advance booking: Vicky Kaushal's film to hit Rs 1 crore soon, makes Rs 88 lakh so far

'Sam Bahadur' advance booking news: Vicky Kaushal's upcoming biographical war drama Sam Bahadur is slowly and steadily picking up pace in its advance bookings. The film is on course to cross the Rs 1 crore mark soon in its advance bookings. Sam Bahadur has raked in a total of around Rs 88.09 lakh in its advance bookings.

Total 26,012 tickets were sold for the film as of Monday. Key contributors to the film's advance bookings were National Capital Region or NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Lucknow, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal said at the Sahitya AajTak 2023 event that Sam Bahadur is probably one of the first films that have real soldiers in each of the frames. He added that the only person who is not a soldier is him.

"In any frame of the film, if you see soldiers, then please know that they are real soldiers. If we have shown in the film that someone is from Sikh regiment or someone is from Assam regiment, then they had been called from the same regiment. The only person who is not a fauji is me and I was given the task to be their boss and pass orders to them. They were very encouraging and motivating. Through this film, we get to interact with real heroes," Kaushal said.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that led to the formation of Bangladesh. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in significant roles.

While Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film, Sanya Malhotra can be seen essaying the role of Siloo Manekshaw whereas Fatima Sana Shaikh plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

Sam Bahadur has been written jointly by Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava. It has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Made at a budget of around Rs 55 crore, the film was shot at locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jodhpur, Pataudi, Chandigarh, Pahalgam, Ooty, Coonoor, Dehradun, Kolkata, Patiala, and Srinagar.

The film has a runtime of 150 minutes and has a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). At the box office, the film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1.

