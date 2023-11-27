Vicky Kaushal’s 'Sam Bahadur' hits theatres on Dec 1: Some famous Bollywood movies on war personalities to watch

Bollywood and war heroes are probably the best combination known to mankind after Idli and Sambhar. These movies work more than often unless they are mindless action flicks like the Satyamev Jayate films directed by Milap Milan Zaveri or become victims of shoddy VFX or terrible plot or performances or all of that combined like the recently released Tejas.

This week, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s first-ever Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the 1971 war, is all set to hit the theatres. Sam Bahadur features Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in significant roles.

The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s high-octane actioner Animal at the ticket counters. Before watching the Vicky Kaushal-led film in theatres on December 1, here are some famous movies on war heroes from Bollywood that you need to watch.

Shershaah

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is a biographical war film based on the life of Lieutenant Captain Vikram Batra, martyred in action during the 1999 Kargil War. It features Siddharth Malhotra in a double role as Lieutenant Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra and Kiara Advani as Lieutenant Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend and fiancée Dimple Cheema. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video at present.

Major

The film focuses on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, killed in action during the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. Major was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages and features actors like Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in significant roles. Made on a budget of roughly Rs 32 crore, the film collected Rs 64-66 crore at the domestic box office. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Border

The blockbuster film, directed by JP Dutta, is set along the border region of Longewala in 1971. The film focuses on a small battalion of soldiers, led by Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, who fight against a large Pakistani strike force. Border features Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Tabu in significant roles. Made at a budget of around Rs 10 crore, the film collected around Rs 62.60 crore in its gross domestic box office collections. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pippa

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of 45 Cavalry regiment who, along with his siblings, fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film traces Mehta’s journey as he steps up to prove himself in the war. The film features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan, and Inaamulhaq in key roles. Pippa released on Amazon Prime Video on November 10.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The film focuses on the journey of the former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Saxena’s main duty during the war was to evacuate the wounded apart from helping in transporting supplies and carrying out surveillance.

Saxena’s career as a helicopter pilot ended in 2004 as permanent commissions for women were not available in the Indian Air Force during her time. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Manav Vij in significant roles. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is available on Netflix.

