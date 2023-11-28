'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 9 crore, may challenge Sanju's opening day biz

'Animal' advance booking update: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has crossed Rs 9 crore in its advance bookings as of Monday. The film has made a total of Rs 9.75 crore in its advance booking so far and is cruising toward the Rs 10 crore mark. The film sold a total of 3,34,173 tickets across 7,200 shows in India. Of this, the film sold 2,73,425 tickets for its Hindi 2D shows and 58,465 tickets for its Telugu 2D shows. This was followed by the film's Kannada and Tamil shows respectively.

The regions that contributed to the film's great advance bookings across India are National Capital Region or NCR (2.14 crore); Hyderabad (1.12 crore); Mumbai (84.96 lakh); Bengaluru (80.02 lakh); Kolkata (25.97 lakh); Jaipur (18.31 lakh); and Chandigarh (14.9 lakh), according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film sold a total of around 1,19,500 tickets across national multiplex chains as of Monday. Animal sold 97,000 tickets at PVR-Inox and 22,500 tickets at Cinepolis in its advance booking. The film further sold more than 10,000 tickets in advance booking at Miraj multiplex chains and around 4,100 tickets at MovieMax chains, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

With this, the film may be eyeing the opening day business of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Sanju is Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener till date as it made Rs 34.75 crore in terms of net domestic box office on its day 1 of release. Made at a budget of roughly Rs 100 crore, the film raked in Rs 342.70 crore in terms of India net collection and was declared an all-time blockbuster by industry watchers.

The film is also expected to do well in South due to the Sandeep Reddy Vanga factor. The film is likely to take an opening of around Rs 15 crore in South and Rs 50 crore in terms of gross collections across India, Sacnilk further stated.

Directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on the complex father-son relationship dynamic set in the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios and is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

