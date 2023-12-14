'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 13: Vicky Kaushal's movie maintains pace, mints Rs 63 crore

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur continues to maintain its grip at the domestic box office in its second week even as the earnings continue to fall. On its thirteenth day (December 13), the film managed to collect Rs 2.15 crore, as per early estimates.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial made a total of Rs 38.80 crore during its first week and further raked in Rs 3.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 6.75 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 7.50 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 2.15 crore on its second Monday, Rs 2.45 crore on its second Tuesday and is estimated to have collected around Rs 2.15 crore on its second Wednesday.

With this, the film has managed to collect a total of Rs 63.30 crore at the India box office within 13 days of its release.

The movie's Hindi shows across the country logged an overall 19.72 per cent occupancy on Wednesday. Key contributors to the film's theatre occupancy on Tuesday were Chennai (43.33 per cent), Pune (30 per cent), Bhopal (23.50 per cent), Mumbai (21.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (21 per cent), Chandigarh (21 per cent), and Hyderabad (20.25 per cent) respectively.

Sam Bahadur saw a dent in its earnings as it released on the big screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has had a splendid start at the the box office and has collected over Rs 467.84 crore after 13 days.

Animal also became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 450 crore milestone at the India box office and is now eyeing the coveted Rs 500 crore mark.

Sam Bahadur movie

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biopic of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

The film pays homage to Manekshaw and his contribution to the Indian army and the country at large. Manekshaw's career in the Indian army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky Kaushal's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 500 crore in India