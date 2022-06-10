Samrat Prithviraj box office: Akshay Kumar-starrer fails to impress; crosses only Rs 55 cr

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s historical epic movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' recorded a low count at the box office as it managed to make only Rs 55 crore at the box office in week one of its release.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: #SamratPrithviraj is rejected... The heavy budget on one hand and the poor outcome on the other, has sent shock waves within the industry... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 55.05 cr. #India biz.

Before the release of the film it had run into a controversy following Akshay Kumar's statement that "history textbooks are filled with information on Mughal invaders, but have little on the glory and valour of Hindu kings such as Prithviraj Chauhan".

ABOUT SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ:

The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, produced by Aditya Chopra and released under the banner of YRF Films. Based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a fearless monarch and opponent of Muhammad of Ghor, the movie follow his journey to victory. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar plays the sweetheart of King Prithviraj Chauhan, Sanyogita in this film. The film, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on June 3, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij.