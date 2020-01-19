Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 8: Mahesh Babu's film rules overseas markets; edges past Darbar in US

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office: Mahesh Babu's latest offering Sarileru Neekevvaru has performed very well in the domestic as well as the overseas markets. Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection has surpassed Rajinikanth's Darbar's collections in the US.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collections in the overseas markets stand at more than Rs 15 crore. Sarileru Neekevvaru made Rs 13.36 crore in the US alone, along with Rs 1.66 crore in Australia and Rs 76.41 lakh in the UK.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collection had surpassed superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar in the US. Rajinikanth's film had earned Rs 10.84 crore till January 17. In the same period, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had made Rs 15.18 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru had made Rs 100 crore globally within a week. Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to share the news of the film's success.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's collections come even as the film is clashing with some big releases such as Darbar, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

With his latest hit, Mahesh Babu has given three consecutive hits so far, including Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi. Sarileru Neekevvaru that translates to 'nobody can match you' revolves around the life of an Indian Army officer Major Ajay Krishna. Mahesh Babu portrays the role of the officer, while Rashmika Mandanna who is cast opposite him portrays Samskruthi. The film also stars Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

