Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Day 5: Mahesh Babu's film shines in south India; enters Rs 100 crore club

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection: South superstar Mahesh Babu's latest action-drama film Sarileru Neekevvaru has set the box office on fire in south India.

The Telugu blockbuster has minted Rs 68.22 crore alone in the Nizam circuit till now, according film analyst Kaushik LM. With this, Sarileru Neekevvaru has recovered 80 per cent of its total budget in just 5 days, Kaushik added.

Official: #SSMB ð¥ 80% investment recovered in just 5days, few centers reached breakeven tooð#SarileruNeekevvaru area wise shares in CRs Nizam - 22.5 Ceeded - 9.75 UA - 10.05 Guntur - 7.19 East - 6.22 West - 4.54 Krishna - 5.55 Nellore - 2.42 Total 5-days AP TS share 68.22Cr pic.twitter.com/UBt63Lls8O - Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 16, 2020

The Mahesh Babu -starrer film has also become year 2020's first biggest Tollywood grosser by raking in around Rs 103 crore in its first-three days. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, on Wednesday, posted this news on Instagram along with Sarileru Neekevvaru's poster.

With the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu has given three consecutive blockbusters that has touched Rs 100 crore milestone, followed by Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.The 2018 Mahesh Babu film Bharat Ane Nenu earned approx Rs 225 crore at the box office while the 2019 thriller film Maharshi minted approx Rs 175 crore at the box office.

Moreover, Mahesh Babu's film has also edged past mega-star Rajinikanth's Drabar in the overseas market, US particularly. Mahesh Babu's film raked in a total of $23,287 on Monday (January 13) whereas the Rajinikanth's Darbar raked in $ 8,782 on the same day. Film Darbar was released on January 9 and Sarileru Neekevvaru on January 11.

This action drama film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and backed by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu himself. The film stars Rashmika Mandhana,Prakash Raj,Vijayshanti,Satyadev,Naresh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles apart from Mahesh Babu.

