Selfiee box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 3 cr in worst opening for actor in over a decade

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Selfiee also starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty has given the actor his worst opening day in over a decade with unexpectedly low numbers at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures from multiplex chains on Twitter. “#Selfiee at national chains… *Day 1* biz…#PVR: 64 lacs #INOX: 43 lacs #Cinepolis: 23 lacs Total: ₹ 1.30 cr Nett BOC. SHOCKINGLY LOW NUMBERS,” he tweeted.

In the same tweet, he also shared the day 1 collection of some big releases of 2023 till date. “2023 releases… national chains only - *Day 1* biz… #Pathaan: ₹ 27.08 cr #Shehzada: ₹ 2.92 cr Nett BOC,” he added.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Selfiee managed to make barely Rs 3 crore at the ticket counters on its opening day and registered overall occupancy of only 9.95 per cent. The last time a movie starring Akshay Kumar had an opening of less than Rs 5 crore was in 2010. On the first day of its release, his film OMG Oh My God! brought in Rs 4.25 crore.

Kangna Ranaut took a dig in her Instagram story over the poor performance of the movie and wrote, “Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me...''

Selfiee, produced and directed by Raj Mehta, is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, featuring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Akshay Kumar plays a movie star who wants to obtain a driver's licence so he may pull out a stunt for one of his films. However, he meets an RTO officer who ends up being a huge fan.